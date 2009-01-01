 2000 gtx rfi no start
    2000 gtx rfi no start

    I have a 2000 GTX RFI that will not start. Backstory, bought the ski used took it out once seemed to run great, then it died and wouldnt restart. Get towed in and home, sounds like the starter is bad. Order a new starter get it in ski still wont start. Has spark, has fuel (plugs are wet), has compression.
    Re: 2000 gtx rfi no start

    Check to see if the rotary valve gear has sheared aLSO HAVE THE BATTERY CHECKED IF IT FAlls belod 10.5 volts while cranking the engine it will still turn it over but it will not fire. if you remove the spark plugs there is no compression and less battery load and it will fire.
    Re: 2000 gtx rfi no start

    Battery is brand new and was taken out and charged while reinstalling the starter.

    How do I go about checking the rotary valve gear?
