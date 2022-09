Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Sealant for intake grate #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Posts 55 Sealant for intake grate Changing my intake grate and was wondering what sealant you guys use on yours? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2005 Location Right here Posts 13,443 Re: Sealant for intake grate I've always used 100% silicone, like the crap they use in the corners of aquariums where the glass meets. Changes aren't permanent, but change is. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 7,199 Re: Sealant for intake grate Plain 100% clear silicone. It does a great job and also comes off pretty easily for future repairs. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



