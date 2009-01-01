 440/550 Misc
Thread: 440/550 Misc

  Yesterday, 09:50 PM
    550Nut
    440/550 Misc

    Few things to sell.

    Westcoast Pole spring $40
    Ocean Pro Exhaust Kit $60
    440 Pump Extrude/Honed dual cooling bored nozzle $100
    Ride plates PJS and ****inson Design $50 each
    PJS intake grate $25
    750 Copper Head Gasket $25
    Handlepole bushings $20
    Pump Bolt Kit $20
    Kawasaki Piston Rings $40
    Kawasaki Piston $40
    550 Wear Ring $75
