Thread: 440/550 Misc

440/550 Misc
Few things to sell.
Westcoast Pole spring $40
Ocean Pro Exhaust Kit $60
440 Pump Extrude/Honed dual cooling bored nozzle $100
Ride plates PJS and ****inson Design $50 each
PJS intake grate $25
750 Copper Head Gasket $25
Handlepole bushings $20
Pump Bolt Kit $20
Kawasaki Piston Rings $40
Kawasaki Piston $40
550 Wear Ring $75
