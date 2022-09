Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 440/650 conversion w/ 750 pump coupler question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Wilkes-barre, pa Age 43 Posts 45 440/650 conversion w/ 750 pump coupler question Iím close to finishing my build but I donít think my couplers are spaced correctly. Im using a JRE conversion plate, blackmarkit 750 pump kit, Watcon X2 drive shaft and 650 couplers. I set the engine in last night and I feel the spacing between the couplers are too far apart. Granted I havenít put the rubber damper in yet because I was just checking alignment. I have the bed plate as far back as I can. Any input would be greatly appreciated. Attached Images 75A8649B-351E-47AA-94BD-3C8C948DDE4A.jpeg (2.30 MB, 5 views) '17 SX-R

'84 JS550/650 conversion #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2017 Location Canada Age 28 Posts 63 Re: 440/650 conversion w/ 750 pump coupler question Common practice to put the engine more forward mounting holes and use 550 coupler as its longer off the crank. This question gets asked fairly often and the 550 coupler is better to use seems like. I haven't finished my conversion yet. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Wilkes-barre, pa Age 43 Posts 45 Re: 440/650 conversion w/ 750 pump coupler question Thank you for the quick reply! I tried a 550 coupler last night but it seemed too tight of a fit, but it was getting late and I called it quits for the day. I will try it again. Thank you!! '17 SX-R

You can always machine a bit off the back side of the 550 coupler

#5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Wilkes-barre, pa Age 43 Posts 45 Re: 440/650 conversion w/ 750 pump coupler question Thanks for the tip, that should fix my issue. Last edited by Dolceboro; Today at 09:09 PM . '17 SX-R

