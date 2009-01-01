|
Yamaha VX110 RPM Drop and Surging After Hot?
I have a pair of 2006 VX110's, one of them is having some very odd issues, the ski will run perfectly fine on startup when the engine is cold and hit 50-55mph @ 8k RPM easily, but after maybe 10-15 minutes of riding, the RPM will drop to 7k, then down to 6k and eventually start surging up and down 1500-2000 RPMs. I've replaced the air filter and even tried running it with the air filter completely removed but no change. Also installed brand new NGK CR9EB spark plugs and no change. Also tried running self-diagnostics on the dash but it just shows code 01 which is normal. Any idea what else it could be? I was thinking fueling problems but why would it only show up after running the ski for awhile? My other ski runs fine so if needed I can swap parts over to test.
Re: Yamaha VX110 RPM Drop and Surging After Hot?
Soungds like either stopped up fuel filters in the tank or the fuel pump is crapping out.
Re: Yamaha VX110 RPM Drop and Surging After Hot?
That's what I was thinking, but it confuses me why it would run perfectly fine for 15 minutes or so before the problem shows up? Could bad injectors cause this problems or does this ski has a fuel pump relay somewhere?
Re: Yamaha VX110 RPM Drop and Surging After Hot?
You are talking about a 2006 model ski that sits for 6 months out of every year, I would do pump and fiulters first.
Re: Yamaha VX110 RPM Drop and Surging After Hot?
I get that and I don't know any maintenance history on these skis but I'd just like to pinpoint the issue before putting money and time into it, so assuming either the filters are clogged or the pump is going bad, I could hookup a fuel pressure gauge right before the fuel enters the rail to verify that the issue is I'm losing pressure, from what I've read it seems pressure should remain between 50-53psi, I'll hookup a pressure gauge tomorrow and see what my fuel pressure is when I start having issues. I would assume if the pressure does happen to stay good then the issue must be my injectors
Re: Yamaha VX110 RPM Drop and Surging After Hot?
That is what I have done on Seadoos and I have seen a pressure drop after running a few minutes, down to say 30PSI or so.
