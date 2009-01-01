Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Yamaha VX110 RPM Drop and Surging After Hot? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location Durham, NC Age 35 Posts 11 Yamaha VX110 RPM Drop and Surging After Hot? I have a pair of 2006 VX110's, one of them is having some very odd issues, the ski will run perfectly fine on startup when the engine is cold and hit 50-55mph @ 8k RPM easily, but after maybe 10-15 minutes of riding, the RPM will drop to 7k, then down to 6k and eventually start surging up and down 1500-2000 RPMs. I've replaced the air filter and even tried running it with the air filter completely removed but no change. Also installed brand new NGK CR9EB spark plugs and no change. Also tried running self-diagnostics on the dash but it just shows code 01 which is normal. Any idea what else it could be? I was thinking fueling problems but why would it only show up after running the ski for awhile? My other ski runs fine so if needed I can swap parts over to test. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,111 Re: Yamaha VX110 RPM Drop and Surging After Hot? Soungds like either stopped up fuel filters in the tank or the fuel pump is crapping out. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

Re: Yamaha VX110 RPM Drop and Surging After Hot?

Re: Yamaha VX110 RPM Drop and Surging After Hot? You are talking about a 2006 model ski that sits for 6 months out of every year, I would do pump and fiulters first.

Re: Yamaha VX110 RPM Drop and Surging After Hot?

Re: Yamaha VX110 RPM Drop and Surging After Hot? That is what I have done on Seadoos and I have seen a pressure drop after running a few minutes, down to say 30PSI or so.

