Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Help '89 js550 has no spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2022 Location MN Age 56 Posts 1 Help '89 js550 has no spark I have a '89 js550 that has no spark. I've had stator checked out and is all good. Motor was just rebuilt and was running. Was riding it when it just shut off like you turned the key off. Any ideas? Seen someone say something about a fuse in the ebox? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Wilkes-barre, pa Age 43 Posts 44 Re: Help '89 js550 has no spark I had that happen to my ‘89 and it was a stator screw came loose and damaged the lighting coil. I know you said the stator checked out, but I’ve also heard of getting false ohm readings. Not saying it is your issue. '17 SX-R

