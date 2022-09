Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha aluminum steering #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location Menifee, CA Posts 96 Yamaha aluminum steering I have 2 new performance Yamaha aluminum steering setups. Labeled for use on Waveraiders but can also be used on other 4 bolt steering or adapted for waveblaster or? One is in the package, and the other was opened and some of the parts were misplaced over the years (spring and bump stop). $320 shipped for the one in the package and $220 shipped for the one missing parts.

5CC400CA-502B-4406-9F80-ECE24EBB7A53.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules