Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Keihin CDK II 40mm Main/High Adjust Screw #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2007 Location Prospect, CT Age 40 Posts 296 WTB Keihin CDK II 40mm Main/High Adjust Screw This is a little bit of a Hail Mary, looking for Keihin PN: Z014-0660. Its the Main or High Speed adjustment screw for the 40mm CDKII. These things must be hens teeth. Let me know if you have one. Thanks! '98 SuperJet

'01 Seadoo GTI Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules