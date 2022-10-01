Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 4th Annual Jet Ski Swap Meet, October 1st, 2022 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,512 Blog Entries 5 4th Annual Jet Ski Swap Meet, October 1st, 2022 I decided to start a new thread for this year.



See the old thread for info and pictures from the first 3 years:

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=490186



Mark your calendars. As usual, our annual Jet Ski Swap Meet (jetski rummage sale) will be on the first Saturday in October - OCTOBER 1st this year, from 10am-4pm. This year marks our 4th annual Swap Meet, same place, Barnes Lane in the Waterford Woods subdivision in Waterford, WI (between the Fox River and Rivermoor Golf Course) - can't miss it - just park on the street where you see all the EZ-UP tents. Same as past years, we are expecting 10-15 sellers, ALL bringing lots of stuff PRICED TO SELL = OEM parts, aftermarket parts, hulls, trailers, whole skis, wetsuits, PFDs, beach stands, beach totes...you name it...if it's related to the sport of jet skiing, it's welcome at our swap meet. All brands to be represented - Yamaha, Kawasaki, Seadoo, Polaris, Tigershark, etc...pretty much all 2-stroke stuff. Even if nobody has exactly what you're looking for, this is a great place to hang out and meet some fellow jet ski stuff hoarders, lol, errr umm, enthusiasts - and you may just find what you're looking for later on down the road. This is a great way to network with the people who know how to find PWC jet ski waverunner stuff...

If you're interested in joining as a seller, or have questions, E-MAIL ME at psucharski@tds.net.



Please don't email me and ask, "Will you have blah blah blah whatever for sale at the swap meet?", because honestly, I can't get 15 sellers to send me inventory lists of exactly what they are bringing...and I can't even tell you all the stuff I will be personally offering this year. It changes from year to year. But I can say that we've typically had sellers from Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Minnesota over the years. Smart sellers know this is a great way to turn your excess hoard of treasure/parts into cash, and buyers know sellers show up because they are motivated to sell their stuff. We have been consistently drawing in buyers from as far as 3 hours away, and 4 out of 5 have been consistently leaving with stuff they've snagged for a great price.



Working on having food available as well...stay tuned, most years Robodad (inventor of the Robo-Tow) shows up with his grill and feeds us. We also normally walk down to the golf course for dinner/drinks after the Swap Meet is over, and everyone is welcome to join us. Depending on weather, we may go for a quick ride as well - private boat launch for my subdivision is within easy walking distance of my house.



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,512 Blog Entries 5 Re: 4th Annual Jet Ski Swap Meet, October 1st, 2022 Easy and quick to get here from Milwaukee, Chicago, Madison, Rockford, and beyond...



1661871256766_image001.pngimage002.png



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules