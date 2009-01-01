|
Resident Guru
Gimme Shelter, Gimme Water!
Since there is NOTHING on television right now (does the MTV Awards count? lol) I have been watching Lone Star Law on Animal Planet. Dayum I am jealous of all you Texans..all these gillions of bodies of water to ride from the Gulf to fresh water lakes. I am going to go out to Lake Mead this weekend but, hardly excited about that. Ugh.
Here are some pics from Barbados...I think Texans are used to riding with tanker ships but I like the contrast in sizes compositionally.
073022_1404.jpg
073022_1365.jpg
072822_0730.jpg
072822_0915.jpg
