Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gimme Shelter, Gimme Water! #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 892 Gimme Shelter, Gimme Water! Since there is NOTHING on television right now (does the MTV Awards count? lol) I have been watching Lone Star Law on Animal Planet. Dayum I am jealous of all you Texans..all these gillions of bodies of water to ride from the Gulf to fresh water lakes. I am going to go out to Lake Mead this weekend but, hardly excited about that. Ugh.



Here are some pics from Barbados...I think Texans are used to riding with tanker ships but I like the contrast in sizes compositionally.



073022_1404.jpg



073022_1365.jpg



072822_0730.jpg



072822_0915.jpg Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules