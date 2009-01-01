 WTB - good - used - drive shaft bearing housing
  Yesterday, 07:58 PM #1
    Pb300
    Join Date
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    East Side Michigan
    Age
    29
    Posts
    205

    WTB - good - used - drive shaft bearing housing

    Looking to buy used before I buy new
  Yesterday, 10:21 PM #2
    Pb300
    Frequent Poster Pb300's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    East Side Michigan
    Age
    29
    Posts
    205

    Re: WTB - good - used - drive shaft bearing housing

    650sx or other Kawasaki bearing housing.
  Today, 12:09 AM #3
    Bionic racing
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,256

    Re: WTB - good - used - drive shaft bearing housing

    Mid shaft housing , have plenty
