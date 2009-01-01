So a couple of weeks ago we sucked up some rocks going through an access channel to Lake Ontario. Ever since there is a vibration and can't get over 30 MPH. I pulled it out of the water and found 3 rocks wedged in the stationary fins that are past the impeller. Can't really tell if the impeller is damaged or not. Hard to see. But I can see some pretty good scratches in the housing (wear ring) around the impeller. Do I need to replace both the impeller and the housing? I have plenty of mechanical experience/background just new to PWC's. Anything I should look out for or do while taking this apart? I did finally get the service manual for it. Any advice would greatly appreciated.
Todd