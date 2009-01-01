Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2014 FX HO Impeller Replacement Help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Penfield, NY Age 59 Posts 31 2014 FX HO Impeller Replacement Help So a couple of weeks ago we sucked up some rocks going through an access channel to Lake Ontario. Ever since there is a vibration and can't get over 30 MPH. I pulled it out of the water and found 3 rocks wedged in the stationary fins that are past the impeller. Can't really tell if the impeller is damaged or not. Hard to see. But I can see some pretty good scratches in the housing (wear ring) around the impeller. Do I need to replace both the impeller and the housing? I have plenty of mechanical experience/background just new to PWC's. Anything I should look out for or do while taking this apart? I did finally get the service manual for it. Any advice would greatly appreciated.





Todd #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,092 Re: 2014 FX HO Impeller Replacement Help No one here can make that determination untill you pull the pump and inspect the damage. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

