 2014 FX HO Impeller Replacement Help
  Today, 02:21 PM
    ToddR
    ToddR is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Penfield, NY
    Age
    59
    Posts
    31

    2014 FX HO Impeller Replacement Help

    So a couple of weeks ago we sucked up some rocks going through an access channel to Lake Ontario. Ever since there is a vibration and can't get over 30 MPH. I pulled it out of the water and found 3 rocks wedged in the stationary fins that are past the impeller. Can't really tell if the impeller is damaged or not. Hard to see. But I can see some pretty good scratches in the housing (wear ring) around the impeller. Do I need to replace both the impeller and the housing? I have plenty of mechanical experience/background just new to PWC's. Anything I should look out for or do while taking this apart? I did finally get the service manual for it. Any advice would greatly appreciated.


    Todd
  Today, 03:07 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,092

    Re: 2014 FX HO Impeller Replacement Help

    No one here can make that determination untill you pull the pump and inspect the damage.
