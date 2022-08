Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Dirtbike sounding pipe #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2019 Location Texas Age 35 Posts 222 Blog Entries 1 Dirtbike sounding pipe So wanting to go with a superjet over a sxi.

One thing the 750 has is the pjs kx pipe it's half stainless steel and aluminum. Is there a dirt bike pipe for the superjet? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,090 Re: Dirtbike sounding pipe Just run a KX 500 pipe, that's what all the pros use Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#3 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2019 Location Texas Age 35 Posts 222 Blog Entries 1 Re: Dirtbike sounding pipe Scott your not learning #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2007 Location Eau Claire, WI Posts 2,947 Re: Dirtbike sounding pipe Westcoast pipes are where it’s at! The blues ones….





