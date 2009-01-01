Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 Pulsar Coil AC Volts Test #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2022 Location PNW Posts 1 JS550 Pulsar Coil AC Volts Test Did a search, got two different answers from days gone by:



'You are testing AC voltage between the Red to Black and Gray to

Black wires. One set will give you a high voltage ~65v. The other

set will give you ~30v. Less than 30 is bad.'



and



'Red and grey while cranking

should read 30 volts or more. Red to black should read 65 volts or more.'



So, is it gray to black, or red to gray?

