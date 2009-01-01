Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: SBN38 on js440 carb specs? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2010 Location south carolina Posts 178 SBN38 on js440 carb specs? got a 1980 js 440 and want to change carb over to the sbn 38. got the spacer plate. does anyone have jetting and set up specs? n&s size? spring? pop off? jets? screws? i see where this is being done but cant seem to find any details. thanks for any advice. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,084 Re: SBN38 on js440 carb specs? https://lmgtfy.app/ Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2010 Location south carolina Posts 178 Re: SBN38 on js440 carb specs? i have searched for about 3 hours this am. i can find where its been done but absolutely no specs or info. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,084 Re: SBN38 on js440 carb specs? Well you suck at searching then, this result took me all of about 30 seconds , most of that was spent reading.



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=165252 Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 02:24 PM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#5 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2010 Location south carolina Posts 178 Re: SBN38 on js440 carb specs? no offense, but he's asking the same question. post 3 refers to a ported motor with a pipe. post 4 is asking the same question again. i know, that you know, off the shelf 38 mikuni comes with those specs, what im asking is that setup compatible and suitable for a stock js440. i cannot find one post or thread that says, "hey this setup works". Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) fastlane Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules