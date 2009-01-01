 SBN38 on js440 carb specs?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 12:42 PM #1
    fastlane
    fastlane is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Location
    south carolina
    Posts
    178

    SBN38 on js440 carb specs?

    got a 1980 js 440 and want to change carb over to the sbn 38. got the spacer plate. does anyone have jetting and set up specs? n&s size? spring? pop off? jets? screws? i see where this is being done but cant seem to find any details. thanks for any advice.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:06 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,084

    Re: SBN38 on js440 carb specs?

    https://lmgtfy.app/
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:04 PM #3
    fastlane
    fastlane is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Location
    south carolina
    Posts
    178

    Re: SBN38 on js440 carb specs?

    i have searched for about 3 hours this am. i can find where its been done but absolutely no specs or info.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:22 PM #4
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,084

    Re: SBN38 on js440 carb specs?

    Well you suck at searching then, this result took me all of about 30 seconds , most of that was spent reading.

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=165252
    Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 02:24 PM.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:55 PM #5
    fastlane
    fastlane is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Location
    south carolina
    Posts
    178

    Re: SBN38 on js440 carb specs?

    no offense, but he's asking the same question. post 3 refers to a ported motor with a pipe. post 4 is asking the same question again. i know, that you know, off the shelf 38 mikuni comes with those specs, what im asking is that setup compatible and suitable for a stock js440. i cannot find one post or thread that says, "hey this setup works".
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. fastlane

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 