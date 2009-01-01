|
SBN38 on js440 carb specs?
got a 1980 js 440 and want to change carb over to the sbn 38. got the spacer plate. does anyone have jetting and set up specs? n&s size? spring? pop off? jets? screws? i see where this is being done but cant seem to find any details. thanks for any advice.
Re: SBN38 on js440 carb specs?
Re: SBN38 on js440 carb specs?
i have searched for about 3 hours this am. i can find where its been done but absolutely no specs or info.
Re: SBN38 on js440 carb specs?
Well you suck at searching then, this result took me all of about 30 seconds , most of that was spent reading.
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=165252
Re: SBN38 on js440 carb specs?
no offense, but he's asking the same question. post 3 refers to a ported motor with a pipe. post 4 is asking the same question again. i know, that you know, off the shelf 38 mikuni comes with those specs, what im asking is that setup compatible and suitable for a stock js440. i cannot find one post or thread that says, "hey this setup works".
