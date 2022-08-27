Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 750 rebuild - ever seen a woodruff key like this? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2022 Location Washington Age 45 Posts 9 750 rebuild - ever seen a woodruff key like this? I'm in the process of fully rebuilding a 95 750 sx and while tearing it down I saw this when I pulled the flywheel. I assume this is shearing action that didn't make it all the way through the key?

20220827_175334.jpg20220827_175316.jpg20220827_175258.jpg





What creates that type of torque on the key? Will lap the flywheel when putting this back together, but do you recommend a particular brand to replace this key? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 62 Posts 3,304 Blog Entries 6 Re: 750 rebuild - ever seen a woodruff key like this? I have seen keys like that for smaller engines that advanced

the timing. But not for the 750 that I can recall. But the key

is only a locator, the taper is what prevents the flywheel from

moving.



If it was the original key, the flywheel timing mark would be

retarded when you removed it.



If it was an aftermarket advance key, the flywheel timing mark

would have been advanced when you removed it.







Bill M. Last edited by wmazz; Yesterday at 09:29 PM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,253 Re: 750 rebuild - ever seen a woodruff key like this? Used them on cheater stock 800 kawis #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2022 Location Washington Age 45 Posts 9 Re: 750 rebuild - ever seen a woodruff key like this? Thanks for the info. Just found this as well:



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=454609



