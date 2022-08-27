 750 rebuild - ever seen a woodruff key like this?
pxctoday

  Yesterday, 09:05 PM #1
    kingston_kawi
    PWCToday Newbie
    750 rebuild - ever seen a woodruff key like this?

    I'm in the process of fully rebuilding a 95 750 sx and while tearing it down I saw this when I pulled the flywheel. I assume this is shearing action that didn't make it all the way through the key?
    20220827_175334.jpg20220827_175316.jpg20220827_175258.jpg


    What creates that type of torque on the key? Will lap the flywheel when putting this back together, but do you recommend a particular brand to replace this key?
  Yesterday, 09:28 PM #2
    wmazz
    Re: 750 rebuild - ever seen a woodruff key like this?

    I have seen keys like that for smaller engines that advanced
    the timing. But not for the 750 that I can recall. But the key
    is only a locator, the taper is what prevents the flywheel from
    moving.

    If it was the original key, the flywheel timing mark would be
    retarded when you removed it.

    If it was an aftermarket advance key, the flywheel timing mark
    would have been advanced when you removed it.



    Bill M.
  Yesterday, 09:38 PM #3
    Bionic racing
    Re: 750 rebuild - ever seen a woodruff key like this?

    Used them on cheater stock 800 kawis
  Yesterday, 11:12 PM #4
    kingston_kawi
    Re: 750 rebuild - ever seen a woodruff key like this?

    Thanks for the info. Just found this as well:

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=454609

    I inherited the ski so don't have any history unfortunately. This is not OEM based on my research, so if I replace with a regular key am I back closer to stock then? Apologies for basic questions on timing, etc. Anything I'll need to be on the lookout for after putting a regular key in there?
