  Yesterday, 11:20 PM
    jpswift1
    jpswift1 is offline
    PWCToday Regular jpswift1's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Buffalo, NY
    Posts
    93

    WTB Kawasaki stubby pump cone

    Does anyone have a used (any brand) of aftermarket stubby pump cone for a Kawasaki 650 pump? Paypal ready to go. Thanks in advance.
  Today, 12:43 AM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,249

    Re: WTB Kawasaki stubby pump cone

    Yep , stubby and stubbier to sell
