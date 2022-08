Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2012 VXR overheating #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2012 Location Sound Beach Posts 15 2012 VXR overheating Ski was running great at about 3/4ths throttle for a solid 10 minutes or so, then opened it up to full throttle and after a few minutes all the sudden the warning light came on and the ski lost power. Tried starting it back up and again got the warning with the overheating icon illuminated on the dash. Any ideas what the likely cause of this is? How best to go about troubleshooting? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules