Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB 650 head #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Alganac Age 30 Posts 16 WTB 650 head Looking for a new head for a 650 stock or aftermarket doesn't matter what do you have? Need it shipped 48051 Michigan #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 30 Posts 773 Re: WTB 650 head I've got a few good stock ones sitting around $35 shipped #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2020 Location Long Island N.Y. Age 48 Posts 303 Re: WTB 650 head If your interested in ocean pro I have 2 aftermarket heads. 93 waveblaster

01 Superjet

83 550/650 WC pipe,supertrapp waterbox,mikuni bn44 WC ready carb,WC intake,WC head,jetinetics arrestor,blowsion 0 degree bars,odi lock one,Mariner ride plate,pjs intake grate,marble hydro turf



92 X2 Coffman pipe,factory waterbox,milled head

