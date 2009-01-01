Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 Rebuild - First timer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2021 Location Austin Posts 1 JS550 Rebuild - First timer Hello all, I hope happy stories are ok in here? This is my first time rebuilding anything, boy did I learn a lot....



It all starts with me driving past a JS550 sitting in someone's front yard for months on end. I finally get the gumption to offer to buy it, condition unknown (yeah first mistake).

He told me last time he took it out that it ran, so I figured it wouldn't take much to get it going again. Well since then I suspect it had sunk and sat in the lake for quite some time.



Here's a list of what I did to it:

Degrease, wash, wax -there was ton of old grease inside the hull, really nasty.

Tx Skip-title application - he never transferred rego from prior owner

Incorrect title correction - Txdot set it up as a 440 by accident

New gas tank, battery, non-skid, engine cover seal, strap grommet, gas tank rubber washers

Engine seized with rust, learned how to remove flywheel, bought flywheel puller, took flywheel off, cleaned everything up, got it unseized

Compression test both cylinders @65psi with long hose, same with oil in cylinder (crappy compression tester)

first carb rebuild and it actually started but immediately went into runaway

lots of googling

learned how to do pressure test, bought parts, Bottom end pressure test - seals and bearings were totally ruined

New crankshaft, pistons, seals, gasket kit - I'm a VIP at SBT now..

Leak test show leak coming out of head bolt by carb, try to tighten, fixed vacuum to carb leak, now perfect 9psi for 10mins. But still running away.





Carburetor rebuild, new hoses, fuel filter, primer, needle valve spring replacement

Stripped spark plug threads during cleanup - Damaged head with zing and zinc bucket

Flywheel lock fell out on rebuild

Burned ground wire when compression testing (I didnt put a sparkplug on loose ignition wire - ouch) now backfiring

-pulled flywheel ,pin ok, timing ok advanced to 25 deg

-compression at 70psi - try oil in cylinder

starts but wont run in water, wont start in water

Rebuilt carb to make sure it was ok

New primer -was leaking air

Cleaned out rev limiter -was blocked

Check carb mounts, fuel lines, carb is BN44 pop-oof sb 8-12psi, measured about right

fuel lines were back to front -what a dummy!

reassembled carb - was leaking air and gas

removed fuel filter - no change

Bought a good compression tester - only getting 100psi

Discovered I had bought the wrong size pistons - original size, it had +0.05 in it originally.

Bought a decent micrometer and measure cylinder gap it was questionable

taking it to Machine shop for cylinder bore and head cleanup, new pistons at +0.10 oversize

7/31 got it together and she runs great, now doing break-in and learning to ride

new handlebar grips, starter button with kill lanyard, engine hour meter



So if you ask what it takes to fix an old JS, the answer is "everything". I think I had to fix every single component in one way or another before I got her running.

Now I have 6 hours on the engine and am having the time of my life, learning how to ride and improving every time.



All up I have spent about $2,000 on the project. I regret nothing.



10/10 would do it again, but I sure hope I dont have to...

