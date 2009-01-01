 WTB 750 sx cylinder
  Yesterday, 11:55 PM #1
    kingston_kawi
    kingston_kawi is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2022
    Location
    Washington
    Age
    45
    Posts
    3

    WTB 750 sx cylinder

    Looking for a small pin cylinder to rebuild my 1995 750sx. If you've got one at standard bore with no sleeve cracks that's serviceable let me know. Sent mine out for bore only to find the sleeve is cracked.
  Today, 12:14 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,245

    Re: WTB 750 sx cylinder

    I’ve got some , where in Washington are you ?
  Today, 12:44 AM #3
    kingston_kawi
    kingston_kawi is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2022
    Location
    Washington
    Age
    45
    Posts
    3

    Re: WTB 750 sx cylinder

    Kitsap county, western Washington. Pricing and or pics of what you currently have?
