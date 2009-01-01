Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB 750 sx cylinder #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2022 Location Washington Age 45 Posts 3 WTB 750 sx cylinder Looking for a small pin cylinder to rebuild my 1995 750sx. If you've got one at standard bore with no sleeve cracks that's serviceable let me know. Sent mine out for bore only to find the sleeve is cracked. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,245 Re: WTB 750 sx cylinder I’ve got some , where in Washington are you ? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2022 Location Washington Age 45 Posts 3 Re: WTB 750 sx cylinder Kitsap county, western Washington. Pricing and or pics of what you currently have? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) kingston_kawi Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules