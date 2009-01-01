|
WTB 750 sx cylinder
Looking for a small pin cylinder to rebuild my 1995 750sx. If you've got one at standard bore with no sleeve cracks that's serviceable let me know. Sent mine out for bore only to find the sleeve is cracked.
Re: WTB 750 sx cylinder
I’ve got some , where in Washington are you ?
Re: WTB 750 sx cylinder
Kitsap county, western Washington. Pricing and or pics of what you currently have?
