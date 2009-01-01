 2007 FXHO will not crank
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:24 PM #1
    Patrick16
    Patrick16 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2022
    Location
    Virginia
    Posts
    1

    2007 FXHO will not crank

    The machine has been sitting for 3 years, but ran when it was put away. I have a new battery and new starter solenoid and the solenoid just clicks when I try to start it.

    Not sure what to try next. Any suggestions are appreciated.

    Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:36 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,072

    Re: 2007 FXHO will not crank

    The starter solenoid is most likely bad, there is a small cover on the elect box with two screws on it, remove the cover, jump the solenoid posts and see if it starts , if it does the solenoid is bad, replace it.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 