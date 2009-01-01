Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2007 FXHO will not crank #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2022 Location Virginia Posts 1 2007 FXHO will not crank The machine has been sitting for 3 years, but ran when it was put away. I have a new battery and new starter solenoid and the solenoid just clicks when I try to start it.



Not sure what to try next. Any suggestions are appreciated.



Thanks. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,072 Re: 2007 FXHO will not crank The starter solenoid is most likely bad, there is a small cover on the elect box with two screws on it, remove the cover, jump the solenoid posts and see if it starts , if it does the solenoid is bad, replace it. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules