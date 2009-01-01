|
2007 FXHO will not crank
The machine has been sitting for 3 years, but ran when it was put away. I have a new battery and new starter solenoid and the solenoid just clicks when I try to start it.
Not sure what to try next. Any suggestions are appreciated.
Thanks.
Re: 2007 FXHO will not crank
The starter solenoid is most likely bad, there is a small cover on the elect box with two screws on it, remove the cover, jump the solenoid posts and see if it starts , if it does the solenoid is bad, replace it.
