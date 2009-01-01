|
|
-
GTX Handlebars
Hi all. Have a couple of 2008 GTX waverunners and one of the handlebars broke. After doing some research I have discovered they no longer make this style. It was suggested to try some ski junk yards, which I admit did not now existed, but worth a try. If anyone has any other suggestions on how to replace or fix please let me know. Thanks.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules