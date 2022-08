Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 717 flooding - I think #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2022 Location san diego Age 60 Posts 58 Seadoo 717 flooding - I think Rebuilt the dual carbs with new needles and seats. Starts right up. Purrs like a kitten. If it dies out it is tough to get going again. Removed the air box. I can see of gas barely splashing/misting up over to edge of the choke. I think it is flooding. Any thoughts? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

