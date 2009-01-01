 GP800 Not getting fuel
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:33 PM #1
    murfs66
    murfs66 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    TEXAS
    Age
    49
    Posts
    1

    GP800 Not getting fuel

    Hey guys, I just recently acquired a 99 GP800. I just rebuilt both carbs minus the accelerator pump. It was pumping great and the carbs were both working great.
    I ran it for about 2 hours on the lake it then just shut off. I waited about 5 minutes it then would fire up and run about another 5 minutes and do the same thing.
    When I got back to the dock I noticed no fuel in the filter. It wouldn't fire up at all.

    What could be the issue here?
    Last edited by murfs66; Today at 01:38 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:27 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    7,185

    Re: GP800 Not getting fuel

    An oil line came off OR...it dropped a power valve. You better do a compression check.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 