Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: GP800 Not getting fuel #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location TEXAS Age 49 Posts 1 GP800 Not getting fuel Hey guys, I just recently acquired a 99 GP800. I just rebuilt both carbs minus the accelerator pump. It was pumping great and the carbs were both working great.

I ran it for about 2 hours on the lake it then just shut off. I waited about 5 minutes it then would fire up and run about another 5 minutes and do the same thing.

When I got back to the dock I noticed no fuel in the filter. It wouldn't fire up at all.



Re: GP800 Not getting fuel An oil line came off OR...it dropped a power valve. You better do a compression check.



