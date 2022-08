Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1996 Seadoo GTI Starter Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2021 Location CT Age 56 Posts 39 1996 Seadoo GTI Starter Issue GTI wont start. I press the start switch and I can hear the starter engage but that's it. I checked the battery and its fully charged. Any suggestions? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,244 Re: 1996 Seadoo GTI Starter Issue Try turning your Pto by hand with spark plugs out #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,060 Re: 1996 Seadoo GTI Starter Issue It sounds to me like your starter cluch is stuck, usually you can remove the starter and free it up Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries



