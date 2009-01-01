Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 X2 Potential Fuel Issue... Requesting insight #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Jackson Age 37 Posts 168 650 X2 Potential Fuel Issue... Requesting insight Boat is the 89 in my sig... Running at 1000' elevation, ambient air 80-95*



Just put the machined head (175psi each hole), rebuilt motor (crank seals everything), new SBN44 and manifold, 120p/150h, black spring 2.0, (P: 1.25 turns out, H 1.1 turns out), TauCeti filter, OEM reeds inspected prior to installation of carb/manifold, all new fuel lines (ziptied at all connections), plunger style primer pulling from "ON" stock pickup tube, fuel supply to carb off "RES" pickup tube, tank vent, and carb return all on OEM plastic pickup tube (fuel selector bypassed).



On cold starts or sitting for 1.5 hours since last start, it seems to starve for fuel and misfire Ding... Ding... Ding... Ding... every half second or so.

1. one pump of primer and idle smooths out (think I'm lean... but plugs show to be black/wet)

2. pull either the front plug wire or rear, and engine smooths out but is a dis-similar sound to when both plug wires are on and "misfiring". BR8ES plugs (also tried BR7ES plugs)



IF it decides to clear up after warming up (2-3 min or so), it will run fine... however on way back to the ramp to go home, after a small wake jump off buddies Centurion, the second I landed... instant misfire... me struggling to stay on, quick shot of primer... didn't clear up... it was maintaining a slightly rough idle and after about 30 seconds of VERY light feathering of the throttle... it picked up and took off. I start riding aggressive through chop/wakes/jump/tail stand trying to get it to hiccup again and it never happened the next 10 minutes of riding. Fuel level had just reached that fat part of the OEM tank so 5/8-3/4 full still.



I have inspected fuel lines (fuel-line. com) and OEM pickup tube, Ohm'd secondary on Coil (spark honestly doesn't seem that strong to me but adding fuel smooths it out so that is messing with my thought process), cut back plug wires and re-crimped connections, cleaned/di-electric greased all connections in Ebox, new + and - cables throughout, ran hood on or hood off no change, no signs of exhaust leaks, all new gaskets exhaust and intake, leak down test holds, tried oem start/stop switch face plate vs lanyard (no change).



What I noticed last night is when inspecting the fuel pickup tube, I held it vertical with pickup screens being highest, and my carb SUPPLY, and RETURN lines begin to equalize the fluid level in the 2 hoses... Is that normal? 89 650 X2: 2" Chop, Shaved Head, Lightened Flywheel, Timing Advanced, SBN44, Tau Ceti, Stock Mod Pipe, Drilled Waterbox, 8/16 Impeller, Pump Cone, Mariner Grate, Dcut Ride Plate, Bars, Finger Trim (New Project)

SOLD 86 750 X2: Big pin 770, PJS pipe, 650 Elec, R&D Head/Intake Manifold, 46 SBN, MMR Waterbox, Bars, OP Ride Plate, PJS Grate, UMI Finger throttle.

SOLD 88 650 X2: Stock with Oil and Crankcase Drain Blockoffs Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules