 Never used ShredMaster ridepate and intake grate for Waveblaster1
pxctoday

  Today, 06:23 AM
    1Eltjo
    1Eltjo is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Amsterdam via Miami Beach.
    Age
    62
    Posts
    1

    Never used ShredMaster ridepate and intake grate for Waveblaster1

    After having moved from Miami to Amsterdam a while ago already, I'm reaching the painful point that I admit I will have to sell my Blaster 1. This also means that I will have to sell the jewel among all parts, my never mounted, brand new ShredMaster rideplate/intake grate. It will make the ski a more a attractive sell, but I also know that some Blaster riders are desperately looking for these. So let me at least show it here, and see if it will be worth the hassle of selling it separately on PWC Today...
    Eltjo
    WaveBlaster Limited.

    "Are you really going to ticket me for idling too fast?"
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 