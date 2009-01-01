 Coffman SC TS complete exhaust for sale
  Today, 09:07 PM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,242

    Coffman SC TS complete exhaust for sale

    107EB1CD-CB87-417B-94FD-E3A58A0070D4.jpegB5001971-3471-4FC0-9DB8-002A719D7C74.jpeg4407835A-67A6-4C2D-813B-85629991A16C.jpeg
    Nice , freshwater , full Coffman exhaust system , coffman waterbox , nothing missing , fits your Sport Cruiser or Tandem Sport , nice powder coat still , comes with all hardware and brackets , and a three bolt diverted exhaust manifold , 1200$ plus ship and PP fees
