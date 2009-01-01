|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Coffman SC TS complete exhaust for sale
107EB1CD-CB87-417B-94FD-E3A58A0070D4.jpegB5001971-3471-4FC0-9DB8-002A719D7C74.jpeg4407835A-67A6-4C2D-813B-85629991A16C.jpeg
Nice , freshwater , full Coffman exhaust system , coffman waterbox , nothing missing , fits your Sport Cruiser or Tandem Sport , nice powder coat still , comes with all hardware and brackets , and a three bolt diverted exhaust manifold , 1200$ plus ship and PP fees
Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 09:09 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules