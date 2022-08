Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2020 VX HO canít enter PIN to unlock #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2006 Location Northern Virginia, D.C. area Posts 972 2020 VX HO canít enter PIN to unlock Not able to unlock with keypad. I can arrow over to the unlock screen but when I press the OK to enter the number it stays as an * instead of the number. Back button doesnít work either.

Any ideas? Thanks. =======================================



'95 Blaster 1 with stuff

'01 Yamaha XLT1200

'96 Super Jet...FINALLY



