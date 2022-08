Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 215 Oil Pressure Relief valve Spring #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Elephant Butte, New mexico Posts 133 215 Oil Pressure Relief valve Spring New OEM spring I ordered is quite a bit smaller in diameter and wire gauge from the one that came out of the engine, on my '07 Wake 215. Any idea, if this is a part change, or has someone been in there before? The new one is the part called out in the parts breakdowns.











Should I use the new smaller spring or reuse the larger spring?

















Attached Images 20220819_133218.jpg (226.6 KB, 1 views)

