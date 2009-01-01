Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Warning Light and buzzer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location Panama City Posts 2 Warning Light and buzzer 2008 VX Deluxe.



Was running a little rough at the beginning of the summer so I changed the plugs and did oil and filter while I was in there. Now it runs great for a couple minutes then warning light, buzzer, and limp mode. It will run for 15-20 min on the hose at the house without warning.



