Thread: Seadoo HX rebuild #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 7,175 Seadoo HX rebuild Well, my '96 HX has been sitting for MANY years after the crank went bad. I've FINALLY started finding some spare time here and there to work on projects. So I'll post some on the rebuild process.



#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 7,175 Re: Seadoo HX rebuild First step is to assemble an engine. I had already done some minor cleanup porting and other stuff but I'm doing a bit more this time. I'm trying to squeeze as much power out of the 717 as I can WITHOUT sacrificing reliability. I've 'butterfly' ported the case and the intake.......and opened up the rotary valve to about a 161*.

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 7,175 Re: Seadoo HX rebuild I had already done a bit of cylinder porting but widened the exhaust ports another 2mm. I'm now at 69% of the bore size.



I had also previously taken about 1/2 pound off the flywheel.

#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 7,175 Re: Seadoo HX rebuild And here's a pile of parts with a splash of color waiting to be assembled.



#5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 6,611 Re: Seadoo HX rebuild Nice nice nice !

How does the "butterfly" shape affect the power band?



#6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 7,175 Re: Seadoo HX rebuild It just makes EVERYTHING stronger. You get more air/fuel mix in the same degrees of rotation. I'll compare it to putting a .480 lift cam in place of a .390 stocker. I haven't noticed any 'peaky' spots in the whole rpm range.



#7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,039 Re: Seadoo HX rebuild Yep you are increasing intake duration by a lot. looks similar to Rossier ported cases

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

