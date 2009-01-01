 Seadoo HX rebuild
    Seadoo HX rebuild

    Well, my '96 HX has been sitting for MANY years after the crank went bad. I've FINALLY started finding some spare time here and there to work on projects. So I'll post some on the rebuild process.
    Re: Seadoo HX rebuild

    First step is to assemble an engine. I had already done some minor cleanup porting and other stuff but I'm doing a bit more this time. I'm trying to squeeze as much power out of the 717 as I can WITHOUT sacrificing reliability. I've 'butterfly' ported the case and the intake.......and opened up the rotary valve to about a 161*.
    Re: Seadoo HX rebuild

    I had already done a bit of cylinder porting but widened the exhaust ports another 2mm. I'm now at 69% of the bore size.

    I had also previously taken about 1/2 pound off the flywheel.
    Re: Seadoo HX rebuild

    And here's a pile of parts with a splash of color waiting to be assembled.
    Re: Seadoo HX rebuild

    Nice nice nice !

    How does the “butterfly” shape affect the power band?
    Re: Seadoo HX rebuild

    It just makes EVERYTHING stronger. You get more air/fuel mix in the same degrees of rotation. I'll compare it to putting a .480 lift cam in place of a .390 stocker. I haven't noticed any 'peaky' spots in the whole rpm range.
    Re: Seadoo HX rebuild

    Yep you are increasing intake duration by a lot. looks similar to Rossier ported cases
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
