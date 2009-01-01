PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Seadoo HX rebuild
Well, my '96 HX has been sitting for MANY years after the crank went bad. I've FINALLY started finding some spare time here and there to work on projects. So I'll post some on the rebuild process.
Attached Images
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Seadoo HX rebuild
First step is to assemble an engine. I had already done some minor cleanup porting and other stuff but I'm doing a bit more this time. I'm trying to squeeze as much power out of the 717 as I can WITHOUT sacrificing reliability. I've 'butterfly' ported the case and the intake.......and opened up the rotary valve to about a 161*.
Attached Images
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Seadoo HX rebuild
I had already done a bit of cylinder porting but widened the exhaust ports another 2mm. I'm now at 69% of the bore size.
I had also previously taken about 1/2 pound off the flywheel.
Attached Images
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Seadoo HX rebuild
And here's a pile of parts with a splash of color waiting to be assembled.
Attached Images
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Seadoo HX rebuild
Nice nice nice !
How does the “butterfly” shape affect the power band?
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Seadoo HX rebuild
It just makes EVERYTHING stronger. You get more air/fuel mix in the same degrees of rotation. I'll compare it to putting a .480 lift cam in place of a .390 stocker. I haven't noticed any 'peaky' spots in the whole rpm range.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Seadoo HX rebuild
Yep you are increasing intake duration by a lot. looks similar to Rossier ported cases
Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries WWSRD ,
What would Speed Racer do ?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread.
(0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
You
may not post new threads You
may not post replies You
may not post attachments You
may not edit your posts
Forum Rules