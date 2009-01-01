 Poor spark, now no spark?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 09:37 PM #1
    Timmy713
    Timmy713 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Minnesota
    Posts
    6

    Poor spark, now no spark?

    Hi all,
    was riding my 1990 650sx over the forth of July. Started to seem sluggish but didnt think much of it, weekend was over thankfully before anything acted up. Went to leave the cabin to meet a friend at the launch to load the ski and it really struggled to start, eventually did, but ran awful, sounded/felt like it was on one cylinder. Made it to the launch, shut it off, tried to start it again and nothing.

    I figured I lost a cylinder and was due for a rebuild. Once I got home I checked the compression and both cylinders are good. So I checked the spark, one cylinder was good and one had very poor spark. I dont get a whole lot of time to ride and with my other hobbies I just pushed it into the garage and forgot about it. But I would love to get the thing figured out!

    Now a month later I cant get any spark and am lost where to begin. Im not great at this stuff but replaced the coil a year ago and have tore the pump apart before so I consider myself to have fair knowledge of these things. Can anyone give me any advice on where to start?

    good compression
    cranks easily
    i cut 1/8 off the spark wires, didnt fix anything and they are only one year old from when I replaced the coil.
    new plugs

    thank you in advance.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:12 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,240

    Re: Poor spark, now no spark?

    Aftermarket cdi /coils ? WSM ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:26 PM #3
    wmazz
    wmazz is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    62
    Posts
    3,295
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: Poor spark, now no spark?

    Coils and CDI's are the least common failure. But Kasasaki
    ignition coil wires do break. so a good test for Kawasaki coils
    is to ohm test the secondary coil (spark plug wires) and try to
    pull (tug on) the wire core to see if it comes out.

    The best test is an AC voltage test on the stator.

    Spark plugs installed, ground the plug caps to the e-box,
    leave the connectors connected, lanyard in place, crank
    over the engine and measure each pair.

    Black/Red to Black =


    Bill M.

    Keep the the old Kawasaki coil just in case.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 