Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Poor spark, now no spark? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Minnesota Posts 6 Poor spark, now no spark? Hi all,

was riding my 1990 650sx over the forth of July. Started to seem sluggish but didnt think much of it, weekend was over thankfully before anything acted up. Went to leave the cabin to meet a friend at the launch to load the ski and it really struggled to start, eventually did, but ran awful, sounded/felt like it was on one cylinder. Made it to the launch, shut it off, tried to start it again and nothing.



I figured I lost a cylinder and was due for a rebuild. Once I got home I checked the compression and both cylinders are good. So I checked the spark, one cylinder was good and one had very poor spark. I dont get a whole lot of time to ride and with my other hobbies I just pushed it into the garage and forgot about it. But I would love to get the thing figured out!



Now a month later I cant get any spark and am lost where to begin. Im not great at this stuff but replaced the coil a year ago and have tore the pump apart before so I consider myself to have fair knowledge of these things. Can anyone give me any advice on where to start?



good compression

cranks easily

i cut 1/8 off the spark wires, didnt fix anything and they are only one year old from when I replaced the coil.

new plugs



thank you in advance. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,240 Re: Poor spark, now no spark? Aftermarket cdi /coils ? WSM ? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 62 Posts 3,295 Blog Entries 6 Re: Poor spark, now no spark? Coils and CDI's are the least common failure. But Kasasaki

ignition coil wires do break. so a good test for Kawasaki coils

is to ohm test the secondary coil (spark plug wires) and try to

pull (tug on) the wire core to see if it comes out.



The best test is an AC voltage test on the stator.



Spark plugs installed, ground the plug caps to the e-box,

leave the connectors connected, lanyard in place, crank

over the engine and measure each pair.



Black/Red to Black =





Bill M.



Keep the the old Kawasaki coil just in case. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





