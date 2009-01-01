|
|
-
Poor spark, now no spark?
Hi all,
was riding my 1990 650sx over the forth of July. Started to seem sluggish but didnt think much of it, weekend was over thankfully before anything acted up. Went to leave the cabin to meet a friend at the launch to load the ski and it really struggled to start, eventually did, but ran awful, sounded/felt like it was on one cylinder. Made it to the launch, shut it off, tried to start it again and nothing.
I figured I lost a cylinder and was due for a rebuild. Once I got home I checked the compression and both cylinders are good. So I checked the spark, one cylinder was good and one had very poor spark. I dont get a whole lot of time to ride and with my other hobbies I just pushed it into the garage and forgot about it. But I would love to get the thing figured out!
Now a month later I cant get any spark and am lost where to begin. Im not great at this stuff but replaced the coil a year ago and have tore the pump apart before so I consider myself to have fair knowledge of these things. Can anyone give me any advice on where to start?
good compression
cranks easily
i cut 1/8 off the spark wires, didnt fix anything and they are only one year old from when I replaced the coil.
new plugs
thank you in advance.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Poor spark, now no spark?
Aftermarket cdi /coils ? WSM ?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Poor spark, now no spark?
Coils and CDI's are the least common failure. But Kasasaki
ignition coil wires do break. so a good test for Kawasaki coils
is to ohm test the secondary coil (spark plug wires) and try to
pull (tug on) the wire core to see if it comes out.
The best test is an AC voltage test on the stator.
Spark plugs installed, ground the plug caps to the e-box,
leave the connectors connected, lanyard in place, crank
over the engine and measure each pair.
Black/Red to Black =
Bill M.
Keep the the old Kawasaki coil just in case.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules