Help with 2006 Aquatrax
I have an 06 aquatrax f-12x turbo. The starter is spinning but not turning the engine over. It seems like there may be a clutch on the starter that isn't functional, but I am not 100% sure. Any help on what is wrong and what is needed to fix it is appreciated!
