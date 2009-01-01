 "Let me ride"
Thread: "Let me ride"

  Today, 01:24 PM #1
    PSG-1
    "Let me ride"

    Repainted my 2002 Super Jet and changed the graphics from the blue/white pattern to the 2012 style black/orange pattern. Plus new carbs, new traction mats, MSD ignition (CDI unit) and MSD salt water rated spark plug boots for more reliable ignition.

Looks like a brand new ski.

    Looks like a brand new ski.


    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1wowN28hag
  Today, 05:31 PM #2
    Quinc
    Re: "Let me ride"

    did you film it with a potato?! Its only 360p. Ski looks great and like a good time!
