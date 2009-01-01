|
Sea-Doo Spark Trixx 2 Up + Trailer + Accessories
Hours: 12
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Options:
- Sound - BRP Detachable Bluetooth/Floating Speaker
- Comfort Seat
- Front Storage Bin Kit
- Sea-Doo OEM Cover
Trailer: Com-Fab PWC Trailer & Security Kit:
- Coupler Lock
- Latch Lock
- Receiver Pin Lock
Extras:
- PWC Dolly
- Jet Pilot F-86 Sabre Flight CGA Vest
- Color: Black/Green
- Size: Large
- Jet Pilot Hold Fast Full Finger Gloves
- Color: Black/Green
- Size: Large
- ODI 130mm Ruffian Grips
- Color: White
- New In Package
- ODI Lock Jaw Caps
- 3 x Fender Bumpers
- 2 x Bungie Dock Lines
- 10L Dry Bag
- Handlebar Camera Bracket/Mount
PRICE: $11,000 OBO
