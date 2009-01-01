Hours: 12
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Pictures In Link HERE
PM me with any questions please. Thanks.
Options:

  • Sound - BRP Detachable Bluetooth/Floating Speaker
  • Comfort Seat
  • Front Storage Bin Kit
  • Sea-Doo OEM Cover

Trailer: Com-Fab PWC Trailer & Security Kit:

  • Coupler Lock
  • Latch Lock
  • Receiver Pin Lock

Extras:

  • PWC Dolly
  • Jet Pilot F-86 Sabre Flight CGA Vest
    • Color: Black/Green
    • Size: Large

  • Jet Pilot Hold Fast Full Finger Gloves
    • Color: Black/Green
    • Size: Large

  • ODI 130mm Ruffian Grips
    • Color: White
    • New In Package

  • ODI Lock Jaw Caps
    • Red
    • New In Package

  • 3 x Fender Bumpers
  • 2 x Bungie Dock Lines
  • 10L Dry Bag
  • Handlebar Camera Bracket/Mount

PRICE: $11,000 OBO