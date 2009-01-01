Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Luckiest Guy riding a waveventure 700 , oil lines #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2022 Location WA Posts 1 Luckiest Guy riding a waveventure 700 , oil lines I purchased a couple of 1996 Yamaha Waveventures last winter, matching pair with trailer, low hours, great condition. After purchasing them I continued my research into the Yamaha family of Waverunners , what annual maintenance, what oil, the overall care and feeding of them. One thing that I became aware of was the Oil Injection Line problem. WOW , catastrophic failure is NOT what I wanted to hear. So being an old mechanic, moto x er, drag racer, backyard mechanic type I read up on it , and then inspected my lines. They looked OK, for 25 year old machines they looked great. But I ordered the hose and researched the pinchless clamps some have used to repair this little defect. Then summer came along , and it got hot , I mean hot. The only reprieve was a quick scoot on the jetsklis. Being aware of the possible problem I inspected after every run, looking for leaks. Well, this week it was time to haul them out of the water, and my daughter went and idled around for about 10 minutes while I got the trailer set up. We got them back on dry land and when I was going to flush the one out I noticed oil in the bilge, not much, but any is too much, I had completely cleaned the bilges out with dish soap in the spring , ran them around on the trailer behind my truck and then hosed them out till they were PURDY !! I noticed a slick of purple oil (YAMALUBE) about 3 inches in diameter in the bilge, I cleaned it up and then worked my way to the front of the engine area.

OW SH*T !!! One line had broken right at the place where everyone said it would, just after the zip tie. CRAP !! OW SH*T OW SH*T , I knew I should not have put that off . I knew better. So I took out the TYGON 4040 I had purchased , and started replace the line that broke , and just by slightly moving the lines I broke another and then another , looks like I'm replacing all the lines tonight. Since I'm taking them both to the lake for a week long vacation at 6am tomorrow. So they are all replaced, I just hope I didn't hurt the rear cylinder, priming the lines , what a b*tch. I grabbed a empty windex bottle and thew some 2 stroke in it. Squirted it down the throats and fired it up , spraying down the carbs every couple of seconds, alternating back and forth. It took what seemed like forever to fill those lines , probably 2 minutes , but it runs and is working. We'll see how good it runs tomorrow, my only saving grace is the fact that in addition to running the injector lines I took out a little insurance, unitil I changed the lines I made sure to run about 80:1 premix , in addition to the injection, just in case.

Well I'm hoping it saved my a**.

Moral to the story, Don't wait for sh*t to happen, change those injector lines every couple of years. And inspect after every run. Or like I'm sure someone is going to point out , dump the pump and run premix. I'll let you know how it runs

