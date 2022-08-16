Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 300SX part deux the Godfather returns. #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,033 300SX part deux the Godfather returns.



Pulled this off the trailer yesterday prepping it to ride on my birthday next month.



Luckily when I pulled the engine to put in the X2 I left all the one off parts inside the hull, so what's missing is the engine and a throttle cable, that's it. some love with a sander and some new paint and she will be shiny again.





Probably going purple and silver this go around and leaving the diamond-plate unpainted and shiny.



Either pulling the ported 650 out of my 650SX fixie or putting in a 750 small pin , I am undecided on that one just yet. Attached Images IMG_20220816_161851698_BURST002.jpg (4.61 MB, 1 views)

IMG_20220816_161851698_BURST002.jpg (4.61 MB, 1 views) IMG_20220816_161842824_BURST002.jpg (4.27 MB, 1 views)

IMG_20220816_161842824_BURST002.jpg (4.27 MB, 1 views) IMG_20220816_161832160_BURST001.jpg (2.75 MB, 0 views)

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,033 Re: 300SX part deux the Godfather returns. I painted this ski with Kirker Spectra series candy urethane and clearcoat back in 2010, actually it held up fairly well but it really wasn't meant for something like this and years of Alabama sun have checked and blistered the paint, usually that's a bad thing, in this case however its a good thing because all the white you see on the ski now was removed with a razor blade in about 30 minutes, scraping beats sanding any day of the week.



The paint on the bottom looks to be solid and there really isn't much bodywork that is needed , hopefully on the bottom sides I can just watersand and paint over it, at most it will need a coat of primer over the old paint.



I will have to paint around that hood seal, that one was one of the last new ones available, I bought it before these got popular . Attached Images IMG_20220817_111344501_BURST001.jpg (5.33 MB, 3 views)

IMG_20220817_111344501_BURST001.jpg (5.33 MB, 3 views) IMG_20220817_111358653_HDR.jpg (3.65 MB, 3 views)

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,033 Re: 300SX part deux the Godfather returns. The more I look at this turf the more I just can't let it ride, Back when I was fresh out of AMI working at the Honda-Yamaha dealership the Service manager told me something I will never forget He Said ( I doesn't cost any more to go first class) meaning do it once, do it right and be done with it !



That has stuck with me throughout my entire career and it applies here as well ,so Hydroturf has been ordered, I have found that by sanding the hydroturf with a flap disc it gives off just enough heat to release the turf from the underpad under it so at least I don't have to replace the underpad.

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

