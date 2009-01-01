Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Polaris 140 msx misses and or dies #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2019 Location Lake Delhi Posts 4 Polaris 140 msx misses and or dies Working on two 140 msxs with Fitch injection. Both will start and run. Problem is they dont run right. One will run ok, then loose power. If you pull the throttle again it may recover or it may still run bad. Usually 2-3 throttle pulls and it will run right for another 30 seconds or so. Second ski will start and idle. It will rev when you give it throttle, but will die after a few seconds or die when returning to idle.



so far have check fuel pressure, both have stock regulator in place. Pressure is 20-30 psi. Fuel pump draw is 2.5 amps. One ski had a aftermarket pump that was 4 amps and 40 psi, but that has been replaced with a stock pump. Stator voltage on ski 1 is 45v while running, ski 2 is 40v (sbt stator). Tried a new non pigtail tps from lakeside tech on both and no change in performance. Tried both ngk and champion plugs, both run the same. Compression on ski 1 is 100, 95, 80. Have not checked ski 2.



any suggestions on next steps?



