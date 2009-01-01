 Gen1 X2 steering accusteer and Bullitproof
  Yesterday, 09:44 PM #1
    Twinturbostang
    Twinturbostang is offline
    Join Date
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    CT
    Posts
    12,555

    Gen1 X2 steering accusteer and Bullitproof

    I have two billet stems for Kawasaki x2 gen1s.

    Accusteer is 100 times nicer product than UMI $500

    bulletproof $400
    RAD DUDES
    www.RadDudesFI.com
    www.Jetskiporn.com
    95 X2 Kawi Dasa Powered , Last one of the Era http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=223257
    I sell drugs to support my Ski addiction
  Today, 01:39 AM #2
    SkiMan104
    SkiMan104 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Canada
    Age
    28
    Posts
    62

    Re: Gen1 X2 steering accusteer and Bullitproof

    How is it better? Just curious as I'm building two skis... one came with a new unused accusteer and I just bought a black umi from c57racing. Haven't ridden either of them yet.
