Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ssxi UMI setups great for fixed steer projects #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2008 Location CT Posts 12,549 Ssxi UMI setups great for fixed steer projects I have 2 of these six setups. 1 is more used and missing clamps and steer arm. Here is the nice one pics. These are for the SS Xi or SSXI also great for fixedsteer projects since you can trim the base. We used these for gen2 X2s.

Cleaning up the shop selling tons of rare stuff.



$500 for complete one



$300 for the one missing clamps and arm Attached Images F504004F-E257-4C24-A79C-5554AB055746.jpeg (2.80 MB, 4 views)

F504004F-E257-4C24-A79C-5554AB055746.jpeg (2.80 MB, 4 views) 70E06C86-655C-48B6-9419-38D6FD36EEFF.jpeg (2.76 MB, 4 views)

70E06C86-655C-48B6-9419-38D6FD36EEFF.jpeg (2.76 MB, 4 views) 5A7CFB0A-CF90-4E21-B5B2-71C991F25FB4.jpeg (2.92 MB, 2 views)

www.RadDudesFI.com

www.Jetskiporn.com

95 X2 Kawi Dasa Powered , Last one of the Era

I sell drugs to support my Ski addiction

RAD DUDES95 X2, Last one of the Era http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=223257 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules