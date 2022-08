Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SBN 44 replacement on 550? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,866 Blog Entries 1 SBN 44 replacement on 550? Trying on switch out the original BN on a 1986 JS550.

Hoping to take what I need and do it at the lake.

Have a spacer kit coming with gaskets and studs but what else?

Will the stock flame arrestor bolt on?

How about the throttle cable hookup?

Will fuel lines be long enough? I have tons of jets and N/S so Iím good there.

Can I leave the rev limiter hooked up?

Hoping not to have to drag it home

Thanks

