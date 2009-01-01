|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
This is the jet ski everyone should ride and here's why...
Made you click, lol.
I know exactly what model jet ski everyone should ride, and I know why.
Ready for it?
Everyone should ride exactly whatever ski they enjoy and can afford.
That's it.
Many many years ago my opinions on this were quite different.
But after many years of paying attention, and learning, and watching people enjoy many different brands of fun, I realize that the primary goal is for everyone to enjoy their own brand of fun. Period. Whatever that may be, and whatever that may evolve into...
Now, I say "can afford", because being realistic is a critical component to long term enjoyment, right? Don't sacrifice your future goals, or whatever, for something silly like jet skis...cuz other things are just as, and probably MORE, important, lol. Maintain your balance. And I'm also using "can afford" to reference modifications. I've seen too many jet skiers modify their sh1t, while lacking the know how to do so reliably, and they take a previously fun machine and turn it into a permanent project that just never delivers on the dream they envisioned. Always sad to see that scenario.
So anyhow, carry on, and enjoy your ride.
WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!
Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.
http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/
I don't come here to make
enemies - only to identify
them...
