Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 Sea Doo XP Won't Crank with Drive Shaft and Jet Pump Installed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2022 Location Ohio Posts 1 95 Sea Doo XP Won't Crank with Drive Shaft and Jet Pump Installed As the title implies the engine will start up no problem when the drive shaft and jet pump are removed. Once they are installed the engine won't turn over. I took the battery out and it was able to start my 97 GTX and 93 Kawasaki 750SS with no issues.



I am able to hand turn the impeller with my hand so that can be ruled out. Could the starter be the issue? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,023 Re: 95 Sea Doo XP Won't Crank with Drive Shaft and Jet Pump Installed You sure the pump housing is not binding the impeller up when you tighten it down ?



Loosen off al the pump bolts and see what it does, if it rotates them you can usually fire it up and slowly tighten the pump bolts back up a little at a time and the impeller will cut into wear ring and seat itself where it needs to. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

