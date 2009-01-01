|
|
-
Yamaha 2002 XLT 800 problem
I have a 2002 Yamaha 800XLT that I recently put in a rebuilt PWC motor. The tear down remove/reinstall went OK. I also rebuilt the carburetor with a PWC kit. Problem (s): when I went to start the motor it ran for 45 seconds and died. Now the motor will not start. The motor will start/turn but I get no combustion. The new correct spark plugs do not appear to be sparking. There is fuel/gas to the carburetor. Help, where do I go from here to get the ski running? Any help will be appreciated. Thanks, Dave
