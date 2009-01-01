Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 2002 XLT 800 problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2010 Location Virginia Age 79 Posts 40 Yamaha 2002 XLT 800 problem I have a 2002 Yamaha 800XLT that I recently put in a rebuilt PWC motor. The tear down remove/reinstall went OK. I also rebuilt the carburetor with a PWC kit. Problem (s): when I went to start the motor it ran for 45 seconds and died. Now the motor will not start. The motor will start/turn but I get no combustion. The new correct spark plugs do not appear to be sparking. There is fuel/gas to the carburetor. Help, where do I go from here to get the ski running? Any help will be appreciated. Thanks, Dave Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

