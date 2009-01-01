Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ISO Random Parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2019 Location NJ Age 32 Posts 94 ISO Random Parts Good afternoon,

1. Im searching for mikuni SBN round check valves in good condition with the rubber grommets installed. I dented one on my carb rebuild and i'm worried about running it this way.

ill check if I need F/A and or adapter. I have and ocean pro and westcoast might fit



2. sbn throttle wheel (would like red 1st choice, silver or black but color isn't as important)



3. sbn throttle cable adapter for 650sx stock cable



4. aftermarket 650sx bars 4 degree (possibly 0 but might be uncomfortable I haven't tried either one) and if anyone has lock-on ODI's I love them on my quad



5. mat kit just for the floor of 650sx (no rush) black and or red colorways. my sides are still cherry



6. auto bildge kit (rule vs wale?)



7. hitch hauler style carrier.



