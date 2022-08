Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Milled stock head #1 Top Dog Join Date Mar 2007 Location Seaford, Long Island Age 36 Posts 1,565 Milled stock head Hey folks. Iíve got some cylinder heads here I had worked up by Ericksonís machine shop. They are milled and squish is recut to factory specs.



Higher compression will make more bottom end power on your ski.



The advantage here is zero down time for you. No need to pull yours, ship both ways and wait on machining time. They should make 170-175 psi.



I have 7 62T 701 heads and 1 64X 760 head.



$135 shipped each









