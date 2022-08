Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kaw 750/ 1100 Platinum Pistons Kits /550 Spacer #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2006 Location Reno,NV Age 52 Posts 1,576 Kaw 750/ 1100 Platinum Pistons Kits /550 Spacer 3X WSM KAW 1100/750 New Platinum OEM STD Bore , new EA approx $ 85 = $ 255



$ 200 Shipped US only



1X WSM KAW 1100/750 New Standard 1mm Over Bore , new approx $ 75



$ 50 Shipped US only



1X WSM KAW 900 Standard 1mm Over Bore / Piston rings only



$ 30 Shipped US only



1X 550/440 intake manifold extension NEW approx $ 60



$ 40 Shipped in US only Attached Images IMG-1407.JPG (4.07 MB, 2 views)

IMG-1407.JPG (4.07 MB, 2 views) IMG-1408.JPG (4.56 MB, 4 views) Last edited by orangefinger; Yesterday at 10:53 PM . Reason: Typo #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,863 Blog Entries 1 Re: Kaw 750/ 1100 Platinum Pistons Kits /550 Spacer Is this the extension I need to run an SBN 44 on my PP 550?

If so I’ll take it! "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules