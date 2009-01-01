 WTB 550 engine bed plate
  Today, 01:10 PM #1
    SWFL SJ Rider
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Naples, FL
    Posts
    37

    WTB 550 engine bed plate

    Looking for 550 engine bedplate in decent shape. Anyone have one to sell?
  Today, 01:15 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,017

    Re: WTB 550 engine bed plate

    I have a stack of them, how many do you want ?
  Today, 01:21 PM #3
    SWFL SJ Rider
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Naples, FL
    Posts
    37

    Re: WTB 550 engine bed plate

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    I have a stack of them, how many do you want ?
    Just need one in good shape. Can you send pic, How much shipped?
    Thanks
  Today, 01:37 PM #4
    WFO Speedracer
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,017

    Re: WTB 550 engine bed plate

    I can get you one later today . I would have to get it boxed up and check on shipping, honestly I have no ide on that.
